Happy Birthday, Mérida! Let the celebrations begin

Mérida is ready to celebrate its 481 years of foundation with art and culture with a wide cultural, gastronomic and artistic offer.

On Thursday, January 5. Starting at 9 p.m., the Yucatecan Serenade will begin in the Parque de Santa Lucía, with the participation of the Mérida City Hall Folkloric Ballet, the Jaranera Orchestra, the Inspiration trio, the soloist Lizzeth Enríquez and the reciter Sergio Cámara.

At 10 pm, Los Juglares will join the serenade with a selection of varied themes. At the same time, but in the Plaza Grande, dozens of members of the Folkloric Ballets and municipal Cultural Centers will put rhythm and traditions in a Magna Vaquería.

Starting at 11 p.m., local authorities and 120 troubadours will begin a tour starting from Santa Lucía Park, on Calle 60, towards the doors of the Municipal Palace, where four groups of troubadours will sing songs dedicated to the City in the traditional dawn.

The “Pepe Domínguez” Association will perform Canta a Mérida and Acuarela Meridana, the “Guty Cárdenas” will sing A Yucatán and Quisiera, the “Armando Manzanero” will sing Mérida and Meridanita, and finally the group “Pastor Cervera” will close with Panorama and Mérida Colonial.

At the stroke of midnight, the traditional mornings and fireworks with music will be sung, initiating the activities of the Mérida Fest 2023, which this year have the motto “Happy the Happy”.

