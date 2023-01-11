Governor Mauricio Vila and Mayor Edwin Bojórquez inaugurate construction works on the Kanasín municipal market

With the presence of Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal, accompanied by Mayor Edwin Bojórquez Ramírez, this morning the construction of what will be the new municipal market began formally, a work that will benefit more than 140,000 inhabitants of the municipality. This important work for the community crystallizes after 48 years of life of this central market.

The investment for this supply center will be $27,792,498.39 million pesos with the State Government’s own resources. The work will generate 50 direct jobs and more than 150 indirect jobs.

Just last December, the demolition of 1,285 m2 of the old market began, which consisted of dismantling asbestos and steel sheets, as well as 182 m2 of demolition of concrete and reinforced slabs. A total of 71 trips were made to remove the demolished material, the volume of which was a little over 1,000 tons, which were taken to a collection center.

In his speech, Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal acknowledged Mayor Edwin Bojórquez and his team for “the teamwork with the tenants and with society“.

He pointed out that the mayor has shown to work as a team and hand in hand with the people, in a coordinated manner, always looking for the good of the municipality. “He is always looking for the people of Kanasín to do well,” he reiterated.

He expressed his support and commitment to work for the municipality and recalled that last year the Government of Yucatan invested in the municipality a little over $75 million in various works and actions. He said that for this year alone, around $25 million will be invested in streets, and that through the Ie-Tram project, which will connect Kanasín with Mérida, several works will be started up for the benefit of the citizens of the municipality.

In his speech, Edwin Bojórquez informed that the new market will have a modern design with 104 spaces for tenants, as well as an administration area, restrooms, cold and machine room, warehouse and loading and unloading area.

“Everything so that you have dignified and quality spaces; because the people of Kanasin deserve progress. We as an administration will always be working for you and in coordination with the State Government, we will have better conditions regardless of colors,” said the mayor before hundreds of attendees, including local shopkeepers.

He thanked Governor Mauricio Vila for all his backing and support for the families of Kanasín, as well as the fact that his administration promotes various programs that benefit the population.

Afterwards, the delegation went to the San Pedro Noh-Pat police station to deliver the construction works of the soccer field and the Community Center, works in which $3,385,882 were invested from the Municipal Participation Fund.

Governor Mauricio Vila, accompanied by Mayor Edwin Bojórquez, kicked off the inauguration ceremony, followed by the first inaugural match between Real San Pedro vs Escuela de Venados de Kanasín of the children’s fast soccer category of the municipality.

The work consisted of the demolition of the existing concrete, removal of the structures located on the field, as well as the construction of sidewalks, sidewalks, ramps for the disabled, a soccer field with synthetic grass, bleachers, bathrooms, dressing rooms, parking area, green area and installation of perimeter mesh. Electrical installation and lighting works were also carried out at the site.

