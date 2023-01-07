Girl is bitten by a snake in Yucatán

A three year old girl was bitten by a snake and was rushed to the Peto Health Center and later to Tekax, due to her delicate state of health.
The events occurred on Thursday, January 5th, in the Petulillo rural community, located 30 kilometers from the municipal seat of Peto, where the minor was walking near the brush and was suddenly bitten on the right foot by a snake known as “Cuatro Narices” (four noses).
Her parents rescued her and immediately called 911 emergency services.
Paramedics arrived at the scene and assessed the minor, transferring her to the Peto Health Center and later to the Tekax hospital due to her delicate state of health.
Four-Nosed snake
This type of snake has nocturnal habits and most of the day hides among the roots of trees. They also like cool places.
These reptiles possess a highly toxic venom that destroys human cells, blood vessels, and muscle tissue.
The main function of the venom is to immobilize and kill its prey. In some cases, these animals have the ability to throw venom from a distance of up to two meters, surprising their attacker.
TYT Newsroom
