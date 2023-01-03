Gastronomic Festival to be held in Merida on Jan. 6

This weekend a ‘Festival Gastronómico’ will be held in Mérida with 4 different themes, queso de bola, tacos, Harry Potter and a bazaar.
The Taco Festival, Queso de Bola Cheese Festival, Harry Potter “Magic Walk” and the Merida Blanca Bazaar will be among the first events of 2023.
The activities will be held together on the same days, times and venues in the city of Mérida, filling Yucatecans with a diversity of flavors, attractions and food.
When and where will it be?
This ‘Festival Gastronómico’ will take place at the Auditorio “Los Paseos” located on Calle 60 between 45 and 43 of Francisco de Montejo II in Mérida.
The days will be January 6, 7 and 8, 2023 at different times depending on which day you decide to visit the stands, totally free of charge.
Friday 6: from 4:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.
Saturday 7: From 12:00 noon to 21:00 hours
Sunday 8: From 12:00 noon to 19:00 hours
TYT Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
NFL player suffers cardiac arrest on the field during Monday Night Football
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, 24, remains.
-
My Biggest Regret In Moving To Mexico
This article by Chuck Bolotin of Best Mexico.
-
Hot weather will prevail this Tuesday, January 3rd in Merida
According to the National Meteorological Service.
-
Mérida Fest and Tizimín Expoferia: two Yucatecan festivals you can’t miss!
This week marks the start of.
-
The jaguar population is recovering in Southeast Mexico
The National Jaguar Census (Cenjaguar) carried.
-
Experts warn about more negative impacts derived from the Maya Train Project
Environmental organizations warned about more negative.
-
On the last Friday of the year, the Cancun airport exceeded 600 flights in one day
Cancun International Airport programmed a total.
-
Spider monkey killed by a motorist in Puerto Aventuras
A spider monkey that tried to.
-
Carlos Estrada sworn in as UADY’s new rector
On January 1, Carlos Alberto Estrada.
-
Feliz Año Nuevo! Mexican New Year Traditions
It’s that time of year to.
Leave a Comment