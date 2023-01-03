Gastronomic Festival to be held in Merida on Jan. 6

This weekend a ‘Festival Gastronómico’ will be held in Mérida with 4 different themes, queso de bola, tacos, Harry Potter and a bazaar.

The Taco Festival, Queso de Bola Cheese Festival, Harry Potter “Magic Walk” and the Merida Blanca Bazaar will be among the first events of 2023.

The activities will be held together on the same days, times and venues in the city of Mérida, filling Yucatecans with a diversity of flavors, attractions and food.

When and where will it be?

This ‘Festival Gastronómico’ will take place at the Auditorio “Los Paseos” located on Calle 60 between 45 and 43 of Francisco de Montejo II in Mérida.

The days will be January 6, 7 and 8, 2023 at different times depending on which day you decide to visit the stands, totally free of charge.

Friday 6: from 4:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Saturday 7: From 12:00 noon to 21:00 hours

Sunday 8: From 12:00 noon to 19:00 hours

