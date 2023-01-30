Foreign Relations Secretary Marcelo Ebrard to visit Merida on February 18

On February 18, the Secretary of Foreign Affairs, Marcelo Ebrard Casaubón, will visit Mérida to preside over the “Dialogues for the Future” event.

Upon announcing that more than 2 thousand volunteers will tour the 106 municipalities of Yucatan to promote the figure of the Chancellor, one of the so-called presidential corcholatas of the 4T, the state coordinator of his political team, Deputy Rafael Echazarreta Torres, affirmed that these are times of definitions.

The local legislator expressed his confidence that Ebrard will prevail in the survey to be carried out to the open population in the second semester of this year to define who will be Morena’s standard bearer in the race for the presidency of the republic in 2024.

“Those of us who are part of the Ebradorist movement are free men and women who want the continuity of the project of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and Marcelo is the only one who can guarantee that possibility,” he said.

During the presentation of the territorial structure, the incorporation of businesswoman Diana Castañeda, former state secretary of Economic Development in the government of Ivonne Ortega Pacheco and former local congresswoman Doris Candila Echeverría, was noteworthy.

Also in attendance was state legislator Ruby Be Chel, currently a member of the Morena parliamentary group in the State Congress, who will be the liaison with women in the state.

In response to a question, Echazarreta Torres discarded that the political coordination that was entrusted to her will be used to promote herself in order to occupy a position of popular election, such as the governorship.

“I am not concerned with political pettiness of that nature,” he said emphatically.

In the meeting with the media, Marcelo Ebrard’s team rejected that they have been overtaken by the followers in the entity of the head of government Claudia Sheinbaum “because we are very advanced in the territory“.

TYT Newsroom