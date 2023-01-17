Fire in Merida’s municipal landfill is under control: SSP

This morning a major fire broke out inside the Merida landfill located on the Susulá-Chlamuch highway, which is now under control.

According to the Secretaría de Seguridad Pública (SSP), 80 members of the fire department and 15 transport units are working to control the fire.

The causes of the fire, which caused a huge cloud of smoke in nearby areas, have not yet been disclosed by the police corporation.

Likewise, the Bell-429 helicopter was available to discharge water on the site with a load of 700 liters that was used to put out the fire.

Meanwhile, the liquidation phase has begun to extinguish the fire completely, ensuring that it does not reignite.

There are no reports of injuries or damage in the area, so the fire has been controlled and is awaiting to be successfully extinguished.

It should be noted that almost 4 months ago there was a fire in the Yucatecan capital’s sanitary landfill, which was also controlled without damage.

TYT Newsroom