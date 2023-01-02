Fire almost wiped out a family’s assets in Progreso

A fire almost consumed the assets of a family in Progreso.

The fire occurred in a property marked with the number 295 of 97th street by 58th and 70th in the Brisas subdivision, in the port of Progreso.

It was around 4:00 p.m. on Friday, December 30, when neighbors noticed that a lot of smoke was coming out of the patio of the house and it caught fire after the owner of the house started frying fish for lunch.

The owner of the house noticed the high flames that began to come out and invaded the interior of her house, so the woman called for help.

The neighbors heard the commotion and quickly took out buckets of water and tried to extinguish the area where the flames started.

In contrast to this case, a few days ago, a family lost their property after their home was consumed by flames in a fire in the municipality of Tizimín.

