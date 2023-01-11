FGE Yucatan confirms the death of the presumed murderer of the young woman found in a well in Merida

Security authorities and the Attorney General’s Office of the State of Yucatan confirmed that the man found dead, along with a woman, in a motel in the municipality of Ecatepec, in the State of Mexico, is Joshua H., the alleged murderer of Yeimy Berenice.

During a press conference attended by Luis Felipe Saidén, Secretary of Public Security of Yucatán, and Juan Manuel León León, State Attorney General, a series of images and a chronology of what happened on the night of January 4, the day Yeimy disappeared, and January 5, when the alleged murderer and his partner fled Mérida, were presented.

Carlos Eduardo Flores Moo, head of the State Investigation Police, stated that “Joshua picked Yeimy up at her house around 6:00 p.m., without mentioning where they went, although the mother of the deceased stated at the time that they were going to dinner at Plaza Kukulcan, where she was apparently last seen”.

The video surveillance cameras presented by the State authorities showed Joshua and Yeimy entering a motel aboard a Volkswagen Beetle. The head of the PEI said that around 9:07 p.m. on Wednesday, January 4, the murderer and now deceased entered a motel located in the south of the city, on the Periferico ring road, where he stayed for about 50 minutes. It should be noted that the video cameras revealed that Joshua forced Yeimy out of the car by pulling her by the arm.

Some 47 minutes later, at 21:54 hours, Joshua left the establishment, stealing towels, sheets and other items, which he apparently used to cover the body of his victim that he was allegedly carrying in the passenger seat.

The official stressed that Joshua left the hotel without paying the bill and escaped from the place by breaking the pen and going through the archway. The cameras placed him at 10:10 p.m. on Calle 50 to go to his apartment, where he arrived at approximately 10:20 p.m. and then went to Colonia San José Tecoh, where on Calle 58 and 127, he entered the property and threw the girl’s body into a well.

The video surveillance cameras also revealed that on January 5, around 5:23 am, Joshua left his house on his way to work, a company located on Periferico. At the place, the alleged murderer received a call from Yeimy’s mother to ask for the whereabouts of her daughter, since he had been the last one to see the young woman, but this subject told her he did not know where the girl of only 25 years of age was.

At around 2:24 p.m., Joshua left work to go to his home in Mulchechén, Kanasín, where he spoke with his wife to prepare everything and escape from Yucatán aboard the Volkswagen. He had previously advertised the apartment and the car for sale on social networks.

It was also reported that elements of the FGE and PEI who traveled to Mexico confirmed the death of Yeimy Berenice’s alleged murderer.

Unofficially it was found out that Joshua and his wife were found dead early Sunday morning inside room 121 of the San Cristobal Centro motel, located in the Laureles neighborhood, in the municipality of Ecatepec.

The local police found the woman’s body inside a jacuzzi, dressed in the same clothes she left Merida with on the 5th, black pants and blouse, a leather belt tied around her neck and she had bruises on her body and head. Next to her was Joshua, dressed in orange shorts, who had cuts on his forearms.

Food residue and canned soft drinks were also found, which had been consumed during their stay at the scene. The couple’s belongings were found in the dresser.

Yesterday afternoon, personnel from the SSP and FGE on board four vans arrived at the Eros II Motel in the Cecilio Chi neighborhood of Kanasín, where Yeimy was murdered, to carry out the necessary investigations; while elements of the Civil Protection of the State of Yucatán closed the hotel for not complying with the protocols and not having warned in time of Joshua’s incident.

“If the hotel staff had warned the police in time, they could have prevented the murderer from escaping and committing suicide in the State of Mexico,” said Flores Moo.

The agents carried out exhaustive diligences for more than two hours in one of the rooms of the motel, at the crime scene where the young woman was murdered at the hands of Joshua H.

By the way, yesterday afternoon, Yeimi’s family and friends had scheduled a march to leave the house of the deceased, in the Salvador Alvarado Sur neighborhood, to demand prompt justice in the case, but upon learning of the press conference it was cancelled.

The agents who traveled to the State of Mexico are expected to return to Merida no later than today morning, when they will be able to confirm to the grieving mother the death of the murderer.

TYT Newsroom







