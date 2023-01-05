FGE activates Amber Alert after 17-year-old girl goes missing on the Merida-Cancun highway

The State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) reports the activation of the Amber Alert to locate 17 year old Karla Rebeca Clemente Cervantes.
She was last seen on the Merida-Cancun highway in Kanasin, Yucatan this Tuesday, January 3, with no information on her whereabouts to date, and it is feared that she may have been the victim of a crime.
At the time of her disappearance, Karla Rebeca Clemente Cervantes was wearing a short-sleeved brown V-neck with white stripes, blue denim pants, black Adidas tennis shoes and a backpack with a floral print.
As particular signs she has acne scars on her face; she has a thin complexion, short hair and is approximately 1.60 meters tall.
This is the second Amber Alert activated today; the first was for a 14 year old girl who has been missing for three days in Valladolid. For any information please call 800 00 25 237, 9999 30 32 88 Direct, 9999 30 32 50 extension 41164.
TYT Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Mexican Caribbean companies are a total failure when it comes to environmental care
50.8% of the 66,311 medium and.
-
At the beginning of 2023, prices increase up to 10% in food products (CANACO)
Corner stores, stores and some supermarkets.
-
Girl is bitten by a snake in Yucatán
A three year old girl was.
-
INAH Yucatan to dialogue with protesters blocking access to Chichén Itzá
This Friday, the director of the.
-
Patronato del Centro Histórico: working for the preservation of Merida’s historic center
The historic center of Mérida is.
-
Death toll in Culiacán rises to 29 dead, plus 35 injured and 21 detained: Sedena
The Secretary of National Defense, General.
-
Joe Biden and Justin Trudeau will land at AMLO’s AIFA controversial airport on Sunday, January 8th
The President of the United States,.
-
Lung cancer kills 120 Yucatecans a year
Lung cancer mortality in Yucatan is.
-
Irregular construction works under investigation near Pelicanos beach in Playa del Carmen
The Federal Attorney for Environmental Protection.
-
Merida airport sets new record in air passenger arrivals
During the month of December, 2022,.
Leave a Comment