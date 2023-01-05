FGE activates Amber Alert after 17-year-old girl goes missing on the Merida-Cancun highway

The State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) reports the activation of the Amber Alert to locate 17 year old Karla Rebeca Clemente Cervantes.

She was last seen on the Merida-Cancun highway in Kanasin, Yucatan this Tuesday, January 3, with no information on her whereabouts to date, and it is feared that she may have been the victim of a crime.

At the time of her disappearance, Karla Rebeca Clemente Cervantes was wearing a short-sleeved brown V-neck with white stripes, blue denim pants, black Adidas tennis shoes and a backpack with a floral print.

As particular signs she has acne scars on her face; she has a thin complexion, short hair and is approximately 1.60 meters tall.

This is the second Amber Alert activated today; the first was for a 14 year old girl who has been missing for three days in Valladolid. For any information please call 800 00 25 237, 9999 30 32 88 Direct, 9999 30 32 50 extension 41164.

