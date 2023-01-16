Everything is ready for the Carnival of Progreso 2023!

Carnival of Progreso 2023: Dates, artists, and events

PROGRESO, YUCATAN.— A “luxury” billboard with the presentation and performance of musical groups and artists of national, international, and local stature, at the Progreso Carnival, “Marine Fantasy in the Depths of the Sea”, which will be from Wednesday 8 to Saturday next February 25.

Artists and musical groups such as Mau and Ricky will perform, as well as Calibre 50 and Galilea Montijo, who will be on the Sunday parade on the traditional boardwalk, a place where residents and visitors will gather, it was reported at the billboard presentation this Thursday night at the restaurant “Puerta Progreso”, located next to the Chocolate pier.

The presentation of the billboard and program of the open-air festivities and with a marine scenery in the background was in charge of Gabriella Alejandra Castilla Blanco, president of the Carnival organizing committee. The mayor Julián Zacarías Curi also attended.

Calibre 50

Artists that will perform in the Carnival of Progreso 2023

On Friday, February 10, after the coronation of the sovereigns it the of the Municipal Palace, the artists Mau y Ricky, a Venezuelan reggaeton and Latin pop duo, will perform. His performance is scheduled for 9 p.m.

On Saturday, February 11, the Puerto Rican musical duo Zion and Lennox will perform at the monumental letters on the international boardwalk at 9 pm on Sunday, February 19, the carnival parade will start at 9 pm, Galilea Montijo will be there.

That same Sunday, to close the musical group Calibre 50 will perform. On Monday, February 20, at the regional night, Ruperta Pérez Sosa will perform her show.

The burning of the bad mood will be on Wednesday, February 8 at the Municipal Palace and will conclude on Saturday the 25th at the Casa de la Cultura.