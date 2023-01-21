Electric bus tours will be available in Merida

The company Ecotour México will arrive in Mérida in the coming weeks with two fully electric mini-trucks to provide tours to tourists, in this first route the service will be focused on the north of the city.

In an interview with Quadratín, José Sobrino, corporate director of Ecotour and president of Grupo Corpo, the company in charge of manufacturing the trucks, said that they are in the process of planning the exact route, but for now they have already defined some aspects of the operation of this new service.

“There will be two trucks that we will take to Merida, we are considering that they will be based at the IOH hotel, and mainly the route they will follow will be towards the north of Merida, the closest we would get to the center of the city would be Paseo de Montejo and the cost per person would be approximately 400 pesos, although we are still defining prices”.

He added that although there is still no exact date to start operations, as they are still going through some processes, they are planning to have these trucks operating by Easter week, which will have a capacity for 12 people.

Ecotour Mérida is part of the ranking of the 500 best projects of the tenth edition of Premios Verdes 2023 in the RENEWABLE ENERGY category.

Ecotour Mérida is a venture of José Sobrino, President of Grupo Corpo and Xochi Garibay, Founder and CEO of Ecotour Mexico.

TYT Newsroom