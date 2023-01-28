Ecological Police and UADY experts release a dolphin that was stranded in front of Progreso’s Malecon

This morning, the Ecological Police and personnel from the Program for the Investigation and Conservation of Marine Mammals of Yucatan (PICMMY) of the UADY, released the injured dolphin that stranded yesterday on the beaches of the traditional boardwalk.

The cetacean was found by “Blue Flag” lifeguards, who reported the incident to the Ecological Police, so that they could proceed with the rescue protocol in cases of stranding of marine animals, until handing it over to PICMMY personnel.

The corporation said that the elderly dolphin stranded on the coast with several severe wounds caused by bites from a larger predator.

During the night, the marine mammal was attended to and under observation by PICMMY personnel, who determined this morning to release it. To this end, the Ecological Police, PICMMY and the Navy proceeded with the protocol for its return to the sea.

Progreso’s City Hall has reinforced among the population, the care of the native flora and fauna, this through the creation of the Ecological Police in 2021; one of the projects undertaken by Mayor Julián Zacarías Curi regarding his commitment to the environment.

From that time to date, the corporation has received training, has actively participated in surveillance, rescues and environmental awareness programs, and even recently shared experiences and knowledge with elements of the new Ecological Police of Kanasín.

This is why this agency today plays an essential role in the preservation and care of the environment.

In this context, the Progreso City Hall, presided by Mayor Julian Zacarias Curi, reiterates to the citizens the number of the Ecological Police 969 103 62 86 to report strandings of marine animals, especially in this “nortes” season, in which these events occur regularly.

Finally, he emphasizes that the corporation will continue to reinforce its vigilance and actions that contribute to the care of the flora and fauna of the port.

TYT Newsroom