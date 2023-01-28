Earlier in January, Carnival cruise rescued 19 at sea near Cozumel

A cruise ship that docked the island of Cozumel on Thursday, January 5th, was responsible for rescuing 19 at sea. On January 2, Captain Kate McCue and her crew were successful in rescuing 19 people from a small vessel in U.S. waters.

The rescue was recorded on video and uploaded to McCue’s social media account detailing the rescue.

“This afternoon, my commanding officer noticed a flash on the horizon. We picked up the binoculars and saw a boat full of people who were stressed. We were traveling at 15 knots so I changed course while we gathered resources.

“Due to the strong sea conditions, I had to maneuver the ship to bring the boat safely alongside the ship. The gates opened and carefully our crew stood by to drop a lead into the boat to tie it to our ship.

The ship rescued 19 people from a small vessel.

Photo: Captain Kate McCue

“Once the boat was secured, our crew sprang into action to provide blankets and a change of clothes, something to eat and drink, a full medical evaluation and the opportunity to phone home to let loved ones know they were okay,” she explained adding they stayed with the boat until the U.S. Coast Guard arrived.

On January 5, the same ship, Carnival ‘s Celebrity Beyond, docked the island of Cozumel. The luxury vessel, which is the newest in the company’s fleet, arrived at 8:00 a.m. and will set sail again at 6:00 p.m.