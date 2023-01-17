Driver ends up in the hospital after overturning his car on Mérida’s Periférico

A man was taken to the hospital on Monday, January 16th, after the car he was driving fell into the central gully that divides the outer and inner lanes at kilometer 12+500 of the Merida Periferico.

According to information obtained, a Nissan Tsuru, license plate number WWE-015-A, from the State of Tabasco, owned by a private security company, was allegedly speeding on the outer lane of the highway.

The driver lost control of the steering wheel and was projected against the fence, knocking it down and continuing his way into the gully, which is quite steep in that area.

The vehicle hit the base of a public lighting pole, knocked down a tree, and stopped when it hit another one. It was said that the three passengers got out of the vehicle under their power, except for the driver, who was stuck and could not get out on his own.

When agents of the Secretaría de Seguridad Pública (SSP) arrived, they tried to rescue the man, but when they realized the complexity of the situation, they requested the presence of the firemen.

Joint work

At least a dozen firefighters, paramedics in three ambulances and police officers intervened to rescue the man from his vehicle. When he was rescued from the wreckage, emergency medical technicians gave him first aid, immobilized him on a rigid stretcher, then loaded him into an ambulance and transported him to the hospital. Allegedly, he suffered probable rib fractures.

The uniformed officers closed the outer body of the Periferico while the firemen and paramedics carried out their work. The representative of the company that insures the vehicle and where the accident victim and his coworkers work arrived to take charge of the procedures to solve the accident.

Personnel from the Yucatan Highway Infrastructure Institute (Incay) also arrived to take an inventory of the damage caused to the highway infrastructure. Damage was caused to the cyclone mesh that was placed for pedestrians to use the overpass that was located meters behind where the collision occurred.

After the damage was assessed and paid for, the driver of a private tow truck took charge of the maneuvers to remove the vehicle from the ditch and take it to the impound lot. Traffic on this stretch of road was closed for about 20 minutes, the time it took to rescue the vehicle, which, by the way, was somewhat complicated, because the gully is of considerable depth.

TYT Newsroom