Despite the situation at the archaeological site, AMLO ratified the director of INAH Chichén Itzá Yucatán

In the midst of demonstrations calling for the removal of Marco Antonio Santos Ramírez from his position as director of the archaeological zone of Chichén Itzá, the archaeologist was ratified in his position by the president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, informed the head of the National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH) of Yucatán, Arturo Chab Cárdenas.

Interviewed during the beginning of the works of the Centro de Atención a Visitantes (Catvi) of Dzibilchaltún, the official explained that during his last visit to Yucatán, which took place last Sunday, the Mexican president was informed about the situation that keeps Federal Highway 180 blocked in the municipality of Tinum, on the outskirts of the heritage site.

President López Obrador was also made aware of the complaints from ejidatarios, vendors, artisans and service providers, but decided to keep Santos Ramírez in the place he has occupied since 2014.

“Over the weekend the president was notified of the situation at Chichén Itzá and he categorically specified that the archaeologist Marco Antonio Santos will not be removed and that all the support of the federal government to INAH to reach an agreement,” expressed Chab Cárdenas.

In this sense, he emphasized that the archaeologist director of Chichén Itzá will not be removed and that there are no complaints filed against him, so no formal investigation has been initiated against his management.

The director of INAH in Yucatán added that in spite of the above, they have requested information from Santos Ramírez about the accusations made against him, which would allow him to justify the alleged arrogance, discrimination and corruption that the ejidatarios allege against him.

“Despite the fact that the protesters have been repeatedly asked to present a formal complaint, this has not been presented and this is worrying because they do not take responsibility for the accusations,” he said.

Regarding the resolution of the blockade in Chichén Itzá, Chab Cárdenas emphasized that they have already approached members of the Xcalacoop ejido, who have demonstrated their interest in reopening the federal highway. In contrast, the ejido of Pisté has not agreed to enter into a dialogue with INAH.

For his part, the ejidal commissioner of Xcalacoop, Geremías Cimé Ciau, assured that it is false that INAH has already entered into a dialogue with his assembly, nor that there is any intention to reopen kilometer 125 of the aforementioned federal highway.

Eric Cen Poot, representative of a group of tourist guides, also assured that there are complaints filed against Santos Ramírez before the internal control body of INAH, such as the one filed three years ago in folder 117597/2019/DGDI/INAH/TTP.

In addition, he said that in the coming days a collective complaint will be added to the above complaints, which so far has collected about 400 signatures.

TYT Newsroom







Comments

comments