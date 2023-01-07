Death toll in Culiacán rises to 29 dead, plus 35 injured and 21 detained: Sedena

The Secretary of National Defense, General Luis Cresencio Sandoval González, informed that during the operation for the arrest of Ovidio Guzmán López, son of Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, no civilians were reported injured.
General Sandoval indicated that 10 military personnel died in the line of duty, 35 military personnel were injured (some seriously), 19 alleged criminals lost their lives and 21 people were detained.
In the morning conference of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, Luis Cresencio Sandoval said that during the operation artillery aircraft were used due to the fact that the aggressors used 50 caliber machine guns.
“The attackers used 50 caliber machine guns, so it was necessary to support them with fire from aircraft to guarantee the safety of military personnel, the personnel involved in the operation, also to generate security for the citizens, as well as for the authorities who could intervene and mainly to dissuade the alleged criminals from their intention to rescue the detainee and continue with the aggressions against the federal forces personnel,” he said.
General Sandoval said that all the actions were carried out at a point in the community of Jesus Maria, Sinaloa, which was far from the civilian population.
He pointed out that the criminal cells, simultaneously in Culiacán, carried out blockades to prevent the transfer of Ovidio Guzmán, and also fired gunshots at Mexican Air Force aircraft, as well as commercial airlines and the airport.
TYT Newsroom
