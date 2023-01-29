Dare to discover the “Camino del Mayab”

Yucatan, the cultural, gastronomic and touristic cradle of the Mexican Southeast has made its way as one of the favorite destinations for all types of travelers; its extraordinary natural beauty has managed to captivate lovers of outdoor spaces and adventure; that is why, this 2023 it will be essential to enjoy one of the most enriching experiences in the region, the ”Camino del Mayab”.

“Camino del Mayab” is a sustainable regional development project that seeks the conservation of nature and socio-cultural development in the region known as ”Haciendas y Cenotes”; a very important area for the preservation of Mayan life and culture. It has a length of 130 linear kilometers and is located very close to the city of Merida.

This project consists of a walkable network of beautiful and ancient roads, which were originally train tracks; and today, they are milperos roads that keep a great historical and cultural value, since at the time these served as connectors between the great henequén haciendas; as well as some archaeological zones.

Very close to this trail, we can find the archaeological zone of Mayapán, the San Marcos cenote, Cenote Kankirixché, Hacienda Uayalceh, Hacienda Lepán; among other sites, which make this region one of the favorite ones in the state.

The beautiful “Camino del Mayab” can be enjoyed through trekking or mountain biking that allows you to visit 13 communities, where you can taste the local gastronomy, spend the night in a community or tourist hacienda; and in this way contribute to the sustainable development of the communities of the region, making it a sustainable tourism product.

The ideal is to enjoy this tour over four days, so you have enough time to discover and connect with each of the attractions; for example, during the first day, it is possible to visit Dzoyaxché; visit the Hacienda, the chapel and other attractions of the community, adding to the tour the beautiful trail within the Cuxtal Reserve that connects with Dzoyaxché and the community of Yaxnic. Passing through Tzacalá and ending the day in Pebá, an unpaved trail where you can observe birds, fossils and much more; besides, on the way you will find the Sambulá cenote, a mandatory stop to cool off with a dip.

The next day, you may start from the community of San Antonio Mulix to recharge your batteries in its beautiful cenotes. Afterwards, follow an old cattle trail that leads to Abalá; a place to go deep into the Mayan jungle until you reach the majestic cenote Kankirixché.

This route is undoubtedly one of the most impressive in the state; however, with the support of the travel planner of yucatan.travel it is possible to give it a plus; since, here you can make a selection of the most attractive scenarios and activities along this trail. It is worth remembering that this year of Yucatecan gastronomy, we must add flavor to our trip; and thus enjoy the succulent gastronomy of the place and continue the trip to Mayapán with a happy heart and stomach.

TYT Newsroom