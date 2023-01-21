Cultural and commercial exchange between the 3 Meridas will be reactivated

In order to create projects that consolidate economic circuits, tourism promotion and cultural exchange between the Meridas of the world, Mayor Renan Barrera Concha is working on the reactivation of projects that were suspended during the pandemic through projects that involve a benefit for the inhabitants of the participating cities.

In a meeting held with the Mayor of Merida, Extremadura, Antonio Rodriguez Osuna, the Municipal President proposed renewing the projects and actions related to the cultural, tourist and commercial exchange of the Meridas of the World that, for different reasons, were put on hold in recent years.

During the first actions, both mayors established to summon the Mayor of Merida, Venezuela, to resume the work that has been carried out between the three cities since 1977, with the objective of strengthening ties to promote the cultural and tourism sectors.

He recalled that the meetings between the cities began to be promoted since 1977, when on April 30 of that year, in Merida, Yucatan, an extraordinary session of the City Council was held where the institutional representatives of the Meridas of Spain, Venezuela and Mexico decided to unite their cities in a brotherhood that promotes their cultural, social and commercial relations, where said union was called International Association of Citizens of the Meridas of the World.

Likewise, within the framework of the International Tourism Fair (FITUR) 2023, the Yucatecan delegation headed by Barrera Concha signed a letter of intent with TAG Airlines at the Guatemala stand, where CEO Marcella Toriello, Julio Gamero, General Director, and as a witness Anayasi González, Director of INGUAT, participated.

In his speech, the Mayor of Merida assured that this alliance will reinforce and strengthen the work being done to promote Merida as a tourist destination in its cultural, academic, convention and family aspects, due to the security indexes and public services offered by the city.

Regarding the signing of this letter of intent, Francisco Paul, director of inter-institutional relations for Tag Airlines, added that almost a year after the Merida-Guatemala route began operations, there are plans to increase the frequency of trips with larger and larger planes due to the high demand for flights.

In this regard, he mentioned that the signing of the letter of intent will allow for greater promotion and diffusion of the cities of the Mayan World, that is, Guatemala in Merida and Merida in Guatemala and Central America.

“This letter of intent includes the content of a joint participation promotion agreement with the City Hall of Merida, which will be very useful to all of us because Merida is a destination that has been consolidated in Guatemala and the idea is to consolidate it even more in markets such as Honduras and El Salvador,” he added.

Finally, he said that, in terms of tourism, the security, cultural and gastronomic offerings offered by the Yucatecan capital are three of the main attractions for international visitors, who have made romance tourism a success, in addition to being a student center for these Central American countries.

