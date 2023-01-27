Cosmopolitan cocktail (a popular drink among women)

Quick and easy to identify by its pink color, the cosmopolitan is a stylish concoction served in a martini glass. Its appealing look has made it very popular among women, and you know it was the signature drink for Carrie Bradshaw, the main character on HBO’s Sex and the city. Here is the recipe for this iconic drink!
Ingredients
- 45ml lemon vodka
- 15ml triple sec
- 30ml cranberry juice
- 10ml lime juice
- ice
For the garnish
- orange zest, or a lime wedge on the rim of the glass.
Method
- STEP 1 Shake ingredients in a cocktail shaker with ice and strain into a cocktail glass.
- STEP 2 To make the garnish: hold a 3cm round piece of orange zest about 10cm above your cosmo and very carefully wave it over a lit match or lighter flame. Bend the outer edge of the zest in towards the flame so that the orange oils are released, then drop the zest into your drink.
TYT Newsroom
