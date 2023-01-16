Cool atmosphere and no rain this Monday in Yucatan

This Monday, southerly component winds (surada) will blow with gusts of 50 to 70 km/h along the coast of the Gulf of Mexico and the isthmic zone of Oaxaca, with gusts from the south and southeast of equal intensity on the coasts of Campeche and Yucatán , reports the National Meteorological Service (SMN).

In the Yucatan Peninsula, clear to partly cloudy skies are forecast and no rain in the region. Cool to mild morning atmosphere. In the afternoon, warm atmosphere. South and southeast wind from 10 to 25 km/h in the region, with gusts of 50 to 70 km/h in Campeche and Yucatán.

For this week’s start, a gradual increase in temperature is expected throughout the region, thanks to the return of warm winds from the east, southeast and southeast. In addition, no rain is expected due to the presence of dry air at various levels of the troposphere. The atmosphere will become cool at night and in the early hours of Tuesday.

