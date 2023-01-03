Congressmen would modify law for the use of pyrotechnics in Yucatan

After the tragic events that occurred during the Christmas season, where the misuse of fireworks left several incidents, including a burned vehicle, a burned container, a burned guano house, garbage in the streets and a child with two fingers detached due to a firecracker explosion, the deputies are considering whether it is time to modify the law for the use of pyrotechnics in Yucatan.
These events, which occurred in several municipalities of Yucatan including Merida, have made the deputies think about whether it is time to reform the laws and urge the municipal, state and federal authorities to regulate the use of pyrotechnics.
TYT Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Mérida Fest and Tizimín Expoferia: two Yucatecan festivals you can’t miss!
This week marks the start of.
-
In December, 28 people were killed in road accidents in the state of Yucatan
Big Data’s forecast of 28 deaths.
-
Yucatan Ejidatarios block the entrance to Chichen Itza archaeological zone
Ejidatarios, handicraft vendors and tourist service.
-
North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-Un prepares a new nuclear test
Kim Jong-un’s regime is preparing a.
-
Black Americans head overseas, as they claim to be fed up with racism in the US
Anthony Baggette knew the precise moment.
-
The jaguar population is recovering in Southeast Mexico
The National Jaguar Census (Cenjaguar) carried.
-
1000 Covid-19 cases and 100 deaths per day confirmed in Mexico
On Jan 2, Mexico is approaching.
-
A tourist from Guanajuato was involved in traffic accident with a passenger bus in Progreso, Yuc.
Just a couple of hours before.
-
Experts warn about more negative impacts derived from the Maya Train Project
Environmental organizations warned about more negative.
-
On the last Friday of the year, the Cancun airport exceeded 600 flights in one day
Cancun International Airport programmed a total.
Leave a Comment