Congressmen would modify law for the use of pyrotechnics in Yucatan

After the tragic events that occurred during the Christmas season, where the misuse of fireworks left several incidents, including a burned vehicle, a burned container, a burned guano house, garbage in the streets and a child with two fingers detached due to a firecracker explosion, the deputies are considering whether it is time to modify the law for the use of pyrotechnics in Yucatan.

These events, which occurred in several municipalities of Yucatan including Merida, have made the deputies think about whether it is time to reform the laws and urge the municipal, state and federal authorities to regulate the use of pyrotechnics.

TYT Newsroom







Comments

comments