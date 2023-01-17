Colombian alternative band “Aterciopelados” make Merida vibrate

Mérida, Yucatán, January 16, 2023.- A journey through various cultural styles, through music, made the city vibrate in the second weekend of activities of the Mérida Fest 2023 and which has managed to bring together some seventy so far. thousand people, both from Merida and national and international tourism.

The voices of Angélica Balado and Ana Cirré, from the Holy Land the Arabic music of Al Anwar Haifa, the Mayan language with different rhythms of Juumil Moots, the symphonic rock of the Merida Chamber Orchestra, the arias and singers of Bach with Unarum Fidium and to close the second Sunday of activities the presence of the original and explosive Colombian band Aterciopelados, which made the Plaza Grande vibrate with their classic proposals and hits from their most recent album “Tropiplop”.

Desde el primer tema que se escuchó. “Cosita seria”, pasando por canciones con temas sociales como “Canto al agua” hasta “Bolero Falaz”, el himno latinoamericano de Aterciopelados con el que cerraron su presentación, la banda, que encabeza Andrea Echeverri y Héctor Buitrago, conquistó por su energía y entrega durante hora y media de concierto.

There were all kinds of audiences, since being a group with more than three decades on stage, it managed to bring together different generations who applauded them, sang their songs and even danced. Songs related to female empowerment, protection of nature, anti-war, which have been a constant in his musical career, were heard. They also included two covers that cannot be missed every time they go on stage: “I have come to ask you for forgiveness” by Juan Gabriel, and “La Ciudad de la Furia” by Soda Stereo.

Minutes before the concert, Andrea and Héctor commented that a lot has happened since the nineties, when they started the project. “The music industry is very active right now, with more formats to make music, new technologies that allow musicians to reach audiences, listening to an album now lets you listen to single songs, like everything else, you have to adjust to current times” .

Even with the passage of time, Aterciopelados’ proposal has been maintained, thinking of women, the defense of the ancestral, nature, non-violence, with happy themes and lyrics where there is also sadness.

The bassist Héctor Vicente has written many songs dedicated to the defense of the environment, one of them “Canto al agua” and the hit “Volver a Solreír”, for which they collaborated with Rubén Albarrán.

Regarding the new musical generations, Andrea explained that each one works on their own, there is no point in criticizing because music does not create that situation. “Through art and music we can support various struggles, awaken the defense of the territory.”

Aterciopelados will return to Bogotá to prepare new presentations in Venezuela, Ecuador and other parts of South America, and on April 22 in their native Colombia, they will present their album “El Dorado”, one of their most acclaimed works.

From Mérida they commented that they were happy to be here, to walk through its streets and connect with their music.