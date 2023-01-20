Cold Front 25 will cause temperatures of up to -10 degrees with frost in some Mexican states

Due to the movement of the cold front through the Gulf of Mexico, rains and showers are expected in the Yucatan Peninsula and other states of the country.

The National Meteorological Service (SMN) reported the weather forecast for this Friday, January 20, 2023, which provides for minimum temperatures of -10 degrees due to the Cold Front 25 and frost.

The SMN points out that during tonight and early tomorrow morning, Friday, Cold Front Number 25 will extend over the Gulf of Mexico and the eastern part of the country.

Therefore, at dawn minimum temperatures of -10 to -5 degrees Celsius with frosts are forecast in mountainous areas of Baja California, Chihuahua, Durango and Sonora; from -5 to 0 degrees Celsius and frost in mountainous regions of Aguascalientes, Coahuila, State of Mexico, Guanajuato, Jalisco, Nuevo León, Puebla, Tlaxcala, Veracruz and Zacatecas.

As well as 0 to 5 degrees Celsius with possible frosts in the mountains of Baja California Sur, Chiapas, Mexico City, Hidalgo, Michoacán, Nayarit, Oaxaca, Querétaro, San Luis Potosí, Sinaloa and Tamaulipas.

Rain and strong winds

The forecast rains and winds will be generated by front number 25, which will remain extended with stationary characteristics over the western Gulf of Mexico, the entry of moisture from the Pacific Ocean and the Caribbean Sea towards the Mexican southeast and Cold Front Number 26, moving over the northwest of the national territory, associated with a trough and polar and subtropical jet currents.

Showers are expected in Campeche, Chiapas, Quintana Roo and Tamaulipas, and isolated rains in Baja California, Coahuila, Nuevo León, Oaxaca, Puebla, Veracruz, and Yucatán. In the rest of the country, a stable environment will prevail, with no probability of rain.

