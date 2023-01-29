Citizens are invited to participate in the design of Merida’s new Tho’ Park

In order for the population to contribute their proposals on the elements that will make up this public space, on Friday, January 27th, the Mérida City Hall presented the platform “Diseñemos Juntas y Juntos Tho’ Nuestro Parque” (Let’s All Design Together Tho’ Our Park).

As has been reported, the Tho’ Park project will be a large space in the north of Merida, in the Altabrisa subdivision, which in its almost 8 hectares will have spaces for recreation.

For this reason, during the remainder of this month of January and until March of this year, the City Council will hold the Citizen Consultation “Diseñemos Juntas y Juntos Tho’” (Let’s Design Tho’ Together and Together).

The participation process will offer different channels for all citizens to get involved in the design of this new park, which is adjacent to neighborhoods such as Altabrisa, Montecristo, Montebello, Maya, Montealbán, among others.

How to participate?

The civic participation can be done from January 27th to March 4th, through the web page www.decide.merida.gob.mx.

Also, there will be itinerant modules every weekend of February in public spaces such as: Parque de la Alemán, Parque Zoológico del Centenario, the Sunday Biciruta and the Carnival. There will also be a fixed module in the basement of the Municipal Palace.

Likewise, for this process, interested parties may contact the following e-mail address: parquetho@merida.gob.mx.

They can also call 9994-54-05-13, Monday to Friday from 8:30 to 17:00 hours and Saturdays from 8:30 to 14:00 hours.

Participatory Design Workshops

During the month of March, the City Council will hold Participatory Design Workshops for all citizens interested in contributing their ideas for the design of the new park.

This activity, which has a capacity for 200 people, will be carried out through playful elements with the use of flip charts and drawings, where participants will express their aspirations and iconic elements they would like to find in the new park.

The workshops will be open to people from 7 years of age and older, minors accompanied by an adult, and registrations will be made on the Decide web page starting February 20.

TYT Newsroom