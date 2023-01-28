Chicken Satay skewers (the perfect weekend snack)

Satay style chicken skewers are perfect for a weekend snack. You can offer them hot or warm, together with sweet soy sauce and spices. If you prefer, you can also enjoy them at lunchtime with white rice or grilled vegetables.

Ingredients:

Chicken breast 2

-Soy sauce 150 ml

-Lemon 1

-Ground curry 20 g

-Ground ginger 5 g

-Garlic salt 5 g

-Ground turmeric 5 g

-Sesame seeds 10 g

-Sunflower oil 15 ml

-Salt

-Ground black pepper

In a bowl, pour the soy sauce, olive oil and lemon juice. Then add the curry powder, garlic powder, ginger, turmeric, sesame, salt and pepper. Stir everything very well. Cut the chicken breasts, skinned and cleaned, into cubes. We put them in the bowl of the previous preparation, cover with cellophane paper and let stand for an hour in the refrigerator.

Remove the chicken from the refrigerator and form the skewers with wooden sticks. Grill them on the grill or in a frying pan over medium-low heat until the chicken is golden brown. While we do this, pour the soy preparation we used to marinate the chicken in a pot and bring it to a boil. When it reaches the boiling point, lower the heat to the minimum and leave it for about eight minutes to thicken slightly.

