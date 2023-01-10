Check out this Lemon Garlic Pasta recipe

One of everybody’s favorite foods is pasta, and this recipe is one of our favorites because of its vibrant and delicious citrus flavor. Here’s an easy recipe for a tasty dinner.
Ingredients
- Dry Spaghetti Noodles
- Olive Oil
- Butter
- Lemon
- Fresh Parsley
- Garlic
- Parmesan Cheese
Instructions
- Bring a large pot of salted water to boil. Cook spaghetti until firm to the bite (al dente), about 8 minutes. Drain, reserving 1 cup of pasta water.
- Meanwhile, heat olive oil and butter in a large skillet over medium heat until sizzling. Add minced garlic and red pepper flakes; cook and stir until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Remove from heat.
- Once you’ve drained the pasta, set skillet with the garlic mixture over medium heat. Add drained, cooked pasta and ¼ cup of reserved pasta water; toss to coat. Cook and stir until heated through, adding more pasta water if pasta seems too dry.
- Remove pasta from heat and stir in lemon zest and juice, and parsley. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Transfer to serving bowl or platter; top with grated parmesan cheese and serve.
TYT Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Weather in Merida January 11: Light showers expected during the afternoon
During this Wednesday, January 11, the.
-
Merida and Cuba, two nations twinned by a Circus in Paseo de Montejo
Mérida and Cuba twinned through circus.
-
Turtle nesting season about to end in the Mexican Pacific Coast
The season for baby turtle release.
-
Earth’s ozone layer could be fixed in 40 years (U.N.)
The ozone layer is on track.
-
Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal strengthens the SSP equipment to ensure peace and tranquility in Yucatán
Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal delivered 207.
-
Rosco, the traveling dog, visits the Magic Town of Izamal
Rosco, an Old German Shepherd dog.
-
Enjoy a cup of Homemade Hot Chocolate!
We know that these weeks have.
-
Man strips naked in Merida’s Historic Center
A man was photographed completely naked.
-
Insurance company car involved in an accident on the streets of downtown Merida
Ironically, the car of an insurance.
-
Man almost lynched in Merida, tied and beaten up by an angry mob
Fed up with the robberies, residents.
Leave a Comment