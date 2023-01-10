  • Feature,
    Check out this Lemon Garlic Pasta recipe

    By on January 10, 2023
    onions and sliced lemons
    Photo by PhotoMIX Company on Pexels.com

    One of everybody’s favorite foods is pasta, and this recipe is one of our favorites because of its vibrant and delicious citrus flavor. Here’s an easy recipe for a tasty dinner.

    Ingredients

    • Dry Spaghetti Noodles
    • Olive Oil
    • Butter
    • Lemon
    • Fresh Parsley
    • Garlic
    • Parmesan Cheese

    Instructions 

    • Bring a large pot of salted water to boil. Cook spaghetti until firm to the bite (al dente), about 8 minutes. Drain, reserving 1 cup of pasta water.
    • Meanwhile, heat olive oil and butter in a large skillet over medium heat until sizzling. Add minced garlic and red pepper flakes; cook and stir until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Remove from heat.
    • Once you’ve drained the pasta, set skillet with the garlic mixture over medium heat. Add drained, cooked pasta and ¼ cup of reserved pasta water; toss to coat. Cook and stir until heated through, adding more pasta water if pasta seems too dry.
    • Remove pasta from heat and stir in lemon zest and juice, and parsley. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Transfer to serving bowl or platter; top with grated parmesan cheese and serve.

