Check out the official program for Progreso Carnival 2023

The program for this year’s carnival was officially unveiled, named “the party of the depth of the sea” and where for a couple of weeks will be back after two years, a grand coronation, routes and the presence of artists of international stature.

The poster was unveiled this Thursday night at a well-known restaurant on the Malecon, and on February 8 the festivities will begin with the “burning of the bad mood” in the basement of the municipal palace and a series of events that will last until the 23rd of the same month with the traditional review in the house of culture.

After the presentation of the sovereigns, it was emphasized that this edition has the goal of bringing together a million people within the port through the routes that will return to the traditional and international boardwalk through a calendar that was organized by the committee of these festivities, whose president is Alejandra Castilla Blanco, also head of the protocol department of the municipality.

The artistic line-up will include three magnificent concerts, beginning on Friday, February 10 with the presentation of the reggaeton duo Mau y Ricky, at ten o’clock in the evening on the first floor of the municipal palace on 80th Street at 33rd and 31st Streets in the center of the port.

The following day, at 9:00 p.m., Zion & Lenox will offer an evening on the “Romeo Frías Bobadilla” boulevard, specifically next to the letters that serve as a photo stop for national and international tourists visiting Progreso.

On Sunday, February 19, Calibre 50 will seal the end of the line-up with a concert at 8:00 p.m. on the international boardwalk, which for at least three years was eradicated as a venue for this type of event that attracts large numbers of visitors.

Also noteworthy is the participation of Mexican television host Galilea Montijo during the Sunday parade on February 19 at noon.

The regional comedy show will not be absent either and Ruperta Perez Sosa will perform an act for the “regional Monday” on February 20, scheduled to take place at six in the afternoon, having as route the main streets of the port and both boardwalks.

