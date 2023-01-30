Cheap flights to Merida for “Semana Santa” and Easter Week 2023

Easter vacations 2023 are just around the corner, so more than one is already thinking about some destinations to spend their vacation. The city of Merida is one of the destinations preferred by nationals and foreign tourists.

Merida is one of the 106 municipalities that make up the state of Yucatan and has the largest population. All state and federal services are concentrated here, but also most of the companies, as well as important events.

Throughout the year there are several events that make it an attractive place to visit, among which the following stand out:

Merida Fest

Carnaval de Mérida 2023

White Night

Flights to Merida

For all of the above, the white city is an option for travelers, so some are already looking for cheap flights for the coming months, especially for Semana Santa, which this year will be celebrated from March 3 to 14.

Some airline promotions and discounts are already offered through different Internet travel outlets.

For example, Aeromexico offers flights for the aforementioned dates at 2,308 pesos, while VivaAerobus has a price of 1,780 pesos, and Volaris is at 2,232 pesos for the same route on that week. Depending on the travel date and the airline’s demand, tickets for Semana Santa go fast, so, if you’re thinking about flying to Mérida on those dates, you better hurry up and book that flight right now.

When is the best time to buy a cheap airline ticket?

Air travel is expensive when you purchase a ticket for the following day, but if you buy your tickets one or two months in advance, you can get really good deals. Of course, when buying your ticket, the most important rule you must keep in mind is:

Prices for domestic flights start to rise eight weeks before departure date, while international flights 21 days before departure.

TYT Newsroom