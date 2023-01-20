Casa Dragones Pantone 2023, Viva Magenta, and the Purple Rain cocktail

Pantone Color Institute , the world authority on color communication and inspiration since 1963, has designated Pantone Viva Magenta as color of the Year and Tequila Casa Dragones begins the year promoting mixology in Mexico, with a cocktail of this color Created by Fabiola Padilla, recognized as one of the most outstanding mixologists and bartenders in the country, as well as on the international scene.

Fabiola Padilla is a Mexican woman with an outstanding career in creative mixology, who has intervened in restaurants in New York and Mexico, including COSME, by Enrique Olvera, and the Diego bar in the Public Hotel on the Lower East Side in Manhattan, owned by Studio 54 creator Ian Schrager.

After almost a decade outside the country, Fabiola returned to settle in San Miguel de Allende and start her personal project: BEKEB, one of the rooftops recommended by The New York Times.

The drink is made with the elegant and sophisticated Tequila Casa Dragones Blanco, which stands out for its smooth and balanced flavor with semi-sweet notes of agave with hints of pepper and cloves.

Casa Dragones Blanco Tequila is made through an innovative process that focuses on the purity of the agave and the purity of the water with which it is produced, delivering a balanced flavor that is perfect to enjoy on the rocks or in high-end cocktails.

In 2009, Bertha González Nieves founded, together with Robert Pittman, an American businessman, Casa Dragones, which is internationally recognized for the craftsmanship behind each label.

The perfection of its process has led it to be considered the Best White Tequila, by Epicurious magazine. The second stands out for its aging in French and American oak barrels, as well as for its predominant notes of soft and nuanced agave.

The name Casa Dragones is inspired by the legendary Dragones cavalry who ignited Mexico’s Independence Movement of 1810. La Casa Dragones in San Miguel de Allende is the historic 17th century stables of the cavalry, now transformed into a luxurious four-bedroom showcase of Mexican design. San Miguel de Allende, Casa Dragones’ spiritual home, is also home to Casa Dragones Tasting Room, or the “World’s Smallest Tequila Bar.”