Carlos Estrada sworn in as UADY’s new rector

On January 1, Carlos Alberto Estrada Pinto was sworn in as the new Rector of the Universidad Autónoma de Yucatán (UADY) for the 2023-2026 term.
In an extraordinary session of the University Council held in the Eduardo Urzaiz Rodriguez Auditorium of the Social Sciences, Economic-Administrative and Humanities Campus, the ceremony marked a new stage in the Uady.
The 2023-2026 rector pledged to work on issues such as harassment, discrimination and improving academic quality; as well as reviewing the number of quotas offered by the Uady to those who wish to enter its high schools and faculties.
“I know of the commitment, responsibility, professionalism and sense of ethics. My commitment and that of those who will accompany me, will be to lead the University with humanistic leadership and a gender perspective with a management close to the university community. Let’s make light, science and truth prevail”. he said.
TYT Newsroom
