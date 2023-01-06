Bullet hits Aeromexico plane at Culiacan airport during operation to capture Ovidio Guzman

Passengers on an Aeroméxico commercial flight at Culiacán airport experienced moments of terror during the operation to capture Ovidio Guzmán, son of Joaquín El Chapo Guzmán, when the plane was hit by bullets.

According to reports, a group of hired killers attacked a Mexican Air Force plane that landed at the Sinaloa airport with reinforcements for the operation to capture one of the sons of the founder of the Sinaloa cartel. This situation led to the closure of the air terminal and the suspension of operations.

In a statement, Aeromexico confirmed that one of its planes was hit by a bullet at the Culiacan airport on Thursday.

“This morning a bullet impact was detected in the fuselage of an Embraer 190 that was ready to operate flight AM165 on the Culiacán-Mexico City route, which was cancelled for security reasons,” the airline said.

