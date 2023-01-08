Blockade in Chichén Itzá increases tourism in Izamal and Ek Balam

Since the blockade of Chichén Itzá by ejidatarios, merchants and tourist service providers from Tinum began, other archaeological zones in the state have benefited from the arrival of visitors, declared Arturo Chab Cárdenas, head of the National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH) in Yucatán.
Such is the case of Ek Balam, archaeological zone located in the municipality of Tizimín, northeast of Yucatán, which in the last three days has registered the visit of 14 thousand people, which is higher than usual, he assured.
Likewise, he indicated that the pyramids of Izamal have been completely full during the last week, as national and foreign visitors seek out these pre-Hispanic sites and are attracted by the beautiful colonial architecture of the magical town and the Convent of San Antonio de Padua.
This is due to the fact that the blockade outside Chichen Itza has reduced to zero the seven thousand visits that this archaeological site used to receive per day.
“Evidently a large part of the tourism coming from Quintana Roo goes directly to Ek Balam and the archaeological zone of Izamal has been completely full,” he said.
Chab Cárdenas added that this is positive not only for the sites he manages, but also for local businesses, restaurants and tourism service providers from other municipalities in Yucatán.
Although he accepted that Chichén Itzá is the most important archaeological site in Mexico, the director of INAH in Yucatán said that the conservation and protection of the historical heritage continues even without tourism.
TYT Newsroom
