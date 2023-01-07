At the beginning of 2023, prices increase up to 10% in food products (CANACO)

Corner stores, stores and some supermarkets are already reporting an increase in prices during this “Cuesta de Enero”, and the commercial sector in Merida confirmed that the increase in some food products will be between three and 10 percent.

For the beginning of this year, price increases in canned products, cold meats such as ham, cheese, bologna, sausages, whole wheat sandwich breads, bottled soft drinks as well as edible oil have been reported.

Canaco

The president of the National Chamber of Commerce, Services and Tourism (Canaco-Servytur) Mérida, Iván Rodríguez Gasque, explained that these increases are due to the fact that many made an effort in previous months not to make increases and that today it exists in many sectors, “some less than others, but it is happening”.

“It was natural this increase, due to the inflationary process in which we are and we added another way of price containment last year,” he said.

The president of the Canaco stressed. that January will be a month that will have the most charged inflation, but it will be a time of adjustments and this issue will be regularizing during the first quarter, so that 2023 closes as a positive year.

Canacope

Likewise, the commercial leader assured that, in spite of these increases, to date there is no shortage of these products, and he was joined by the leader of the National Chamber of Small Commerce of Merida, Jorge Cardena Licona, who affirmed that the stores maintain normal supplies.

Merchants

During a tour of several stores located in downtown, Itzaés Avenue and in the south of the city of Mérida, it could be seen that there have already been increases in products of the basic food basket and others such as bottled soft drinks, canned products and edible oil.

“Some products did have changes, mainly soft drinks, I think because they contain sugar, tuna, corn kernels, pineapple in syrup, and oil also went up, but it is 50 cents to three pesos at the most,” said doña Fany, a store owner.

