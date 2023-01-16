AMLO appoints Luis Rodríguez Bucio as the new Undersecretary of Security and criticizes Berdeja’s resignation

On Monday, January 16th, Andrés Manuel López Obrador mentioned that Ricardo Mejía Berdeja, who will seek the governorship of Coahuila for the Partido del Trabajo, left office without even saying goodbye to him in person and that he only sent him a message disassociating himself from his responsibility.

“Ricardo Mejía left, he did not even say goodbye to me, he just sent me a piece of paper, and I also want to clarify that I do not get involved in partisan issues, but as far as the party of which I am licensed there is a procedure that I support because I was the creator when I was the leader of that party that candidates were chosen through surveys, he said. “Surely in the conservative block it is Claudio X. González who has the upper hand, but here the people decide using surveys”, he pointed out.

Subsequently, he appointed retired General Luis Rodríguez Bucio, who served as commander of the National Guard, as the new Undersecretary of Public Security.

Replacing Rodriguez Bucio in the National Guard, the chief executive appointed General David Cordoba Campos.

In this sense, López Obrador reiterated that his full support will be for Armando Guadiana, who is Morena’s pre-candidate for the governorship of the state of Coahuila, as he was the one who won the survey of recognition of the political institutions.

“I reiterate this so that no one uses my name, I support whoever wins democratically, through a survey. The new Undersecretary of Security has already been appointed, he is General Luis Rodríguez Bucio, he is the new Undersecretary and he used to be a Commanding Officer of the National Guard”, he said.

