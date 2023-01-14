American tennis superstar Sloane Stephens will participate in The Merida Open Akron Tennis 250

The Merida Open Akron Tennis 250 will have a premiere in style, with the presence of the American Sloane Stephens

The North American, champion of the United States Open in 2017 , began working a few weeks ago with Francis Roig, a former member of Rafael Nadal’s team, and who knows what it takes to win, in search of a change that allows her to recover tennis. that led her to conquer and a Grand Slam tournament.

Last year Sloane won the Zapopan Open title, and left Guadalajara, Mexico very motivated. She is quite familiar with the Mexican public, and she is going for a new conquest, now in Yucatecan lands.

Sloane knows her way around Mexican Tennis courts and a win in Merida would be a great achievement. Because the capital of Yucatan has a great tennis tradition, as it has historically organized tournaments of great relevance, but, without a doubt, this is the most important tournament in the sports field that the State has organized. And reciprocally, for Mérida to have the presence of a Grand Slam series champion is a sign of the trust that the sports world places in the city and the organizers of the WTA Merida Open Akron.

In 2022, the 29-year-old returned to the top 50 of the WTA ranking and finished the season in 37th place on that list. In the week of January 9, she appears on the 36th rung.

Also in 2022, in addition to being crowned in Zapopan, he had an outstanding performance at Roland Garros, a contest in which he reached the quarterfinals. She also scored a notable victory over a top ten, by beating the French Caroline Garcia in the WTA 1000 in Guadalajara.

In her record Sloane accumulates seven titles; In addition to winning the US Open and the Zapopan Open, Stephens has been a champion in Miami (2018), Auckland, Acapulco, Charleston (2016) and Washington (2015).

The former number three in the world was active last week at the ASB Classic, in Auckland, New Zealand, to pick up the pace and arrive in the best shape at the Australian Open, the first “big” event of the year.

TYT Newsroom