Altabrisa residents demonstrate to defend a green area in Merida

Residents of Altabrisa in Merida demonstrated on Saturday, January 14th, to defend a green area, which is presumably to be sold for the construction of a commercial complex.

Dozens of neighbors stood on 15th and 22nd street in the Altabrisa sector and blocked the street because they are defending a green area that they have been taking care of for 15 years.

According to the complainants, the municipal authorities want to sell the area to build a housing or commercial complex, exchanging the green area for the announced Tho park, but the neighbors refuse this alternative.

Four days ago, the complainants invited the neighbors to demonstrate at 8:00 a.m. on Saturday the 14th.

It is worth mentioning that the green area they are defending is of approximately 3 hectares, an area that has been preserved by the neighbors, who constantly clean the place, where several neighbors carry out sports activities.

Altabrisa residents defend their park

The Merida City Hall made the announcement a few days ago, however, the residents of Calle 22 assured that they do not want a swap and stated that they will exhaust all legal resources to conserve the park which they have defended for 15 years.

It was reported that a neighborhood negotiation committee will meet with municipal authorities to try to reach an agreement regarding the fate of the green area.

TYT Newsroom