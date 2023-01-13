Almost 6,000 tourists arrive at Chichén Itzá after reopening

After the demonstrations that took place in Chichén Itzá and its reopening, thousands of tourists have gone to visit this “Wonder of the Modern World“

After the liberation of Chichén Itzá, after the conflict between the National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH) and Ejidatarios, street vendors, and tourist guides, thousands of visitors arrived at the archaeological zone.

With the reopening of the pre-Columbian city, 5,911 passers-by gathered at 8:00 a.m. to enter Chichén Itzá, and admire the Kukulcán pyramid, one of the Seven Wonders of the Modern World, as well as the Temple of the warriors and other Mayan vestiges.

Some tourists pointed out that they were afraid of not being able to see the ruins, since many only had a single opportunity to visit Mexico and would have regretted not being able to.

“We had come last week and there was a demonstration by some people, they told us that it was not open and the truth was that I was very disappointed, my family and I saved a lot to be able to come to Mexico for a walk and we made an extra effort to come to Yucatán, where many friends who had come told us that the pyramid in Chichén Itzá was extraordinary and that we couldn’t miss it”.

“Tomorrow we will take the flight to return to our home and it would have been unfortunate not to be able to see one of the Seven Wonders of the (Modern) World; I think I would have felt very frustrated and heartbroken to return home without seeing one of the most important buildings of the Mayan culture,” said Melina Haider, from Canada.

For their part, tourist guides and artisans tried to attract the attention of visitors to offer them their services and products, and affirmed that now with the reopening they are hoping to balance their economy.

“I already considered myself well served, I was able to serve two groups and with that I was able to get 1,800 pesos, I hope that the other colleagues have done the same, although I think so, because I saw a lot of movement, it is a pity what was lost because of the blockade, but nothing can be done with the past, now let’s go to work”, commented Gabriel N, a tourist guide.

“So far this day I have already been able to sell about 15 pieces and it’s barely two in the afternoon, I calculate that at least five or ten more if I sell them, they are cheap, but at least I’ve already made the day.”, other artisans have fared better and others worse, but it’s more or less the same”, stated José Cen.

TYT Newsroom