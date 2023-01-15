Abigail’s father sends a letter to AMLO; he demands justice for his daughter’s femicide

José Luis Hay, father of Abigail Hay Urrutia, who was found dead in the municipal jail of Salina Cruz, Oaxaca five months ago, sent a letter addressed to President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who is making a tour of the state this weekend, together with Governor Salomón Jara Cruz.

In the letter, he points out that the two people subject to trial for the death of his daughter could be released in the coming days, given the “unfounded” criteria of the judge who determined the release of Joel Alberto “N” and Rafael “N“, municipal police officers prosecuted for the case.

“The death of my daughter and the injustice of the authorities have me desolated, anguished and extremely sad; I only ask for your help, please help us so that justice can be done,” said José Luis Hay in the letter addressed to the President.

So far, he said, there are no proceedings against those who led to Abigail’s arrest, nor has the mayor of Salina Cruz, Daniel Méndez, approached the family to learn about the case.

A few days ago, José Luis Hay demanded in a press conference the arrest of the officers involved in the death of the young woman and that his life and safety and that of Abigail’s son be guaranteed.

He questioned the authorities

In the activity, accompanied by members of the Consortium for Parliamentary Dialogue and Equity, he questioned that the man who was a partner and who is the father of Abigail’s son is still not in custody.

“Let everyone hear it, loud and clear, let the world hear it, let all of Mexico hear it, the police locked her up, they gave the car to him and he did not stay to defend my daughter nor did he investigate what was happening,” said the victim’s father.

TYT Newsroom