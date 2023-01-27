A man reported missing in Uman was found OK in Cancun

A 30-year-old man, named Alberto Manuel C.G., who was reported missing more than a week ago by his relatives in Umán, Yucatán, was found in the city of Cancun, Quintana Roo.

According to police authorities, the subject reported that he had voluntarily traveled to Cancun, Quintana Roo since January 19 to work in a restaurant.

Agents of the State Investigating Police (PEI), attached to the Public Security Secretariat (SSP) and agents of the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE), with the collaboration of their colleagues from Quintana Roo, located Alberto at the establishment where he works.

The individual told the officers that the day he left his home, in the San Lorenzo subdivision in the municipality of Umán, he went to the bus terminal in the center of Mérida and traveled to Cancún, where he arrived that same day. He stated that he did not report his departure because he is an adult and assured them that he was fine.

TYT Newsroom