60 million pesos to be distributed during the grouper season’s closure

Approximately 60 million pesos will be distributed among 12,100 fishermen during the “Mero” (grouper) closed season in the state, according to the Secretary of Sustainable Fisheries and Aquaculture, Rafael Combaluzier Medina.

“On February 3, 4 and 5 the closed season festival begins in Celestún where there will be more than 200 activities along the coast during the closed season, and we will be supporting the 12,100 fishermen we have registered,” he said.

He pointed out that, during the closed season, the fishermen will have temporary employment for which they will receive a support of 4,800 pesos per month each, which would total 60 million pesos.

In the same vein, he commented that it is increasingly difficult for fishermen to find grouper.

“The year closed with 4,700 tons of grouper fished, the fishermen have to go further and further to find it, the great majority of the resource is being fished by larger vessels, this is something that invites us to continue taking care of it and respecting the closed seasons”.

They will be going one day per port starting on February 3, until the last week of February and starting again in March.

