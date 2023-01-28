432 construction works are being carried out in the southeast of the country as part of the Maya Train Project

In order to continue with the Mayan Train project in Chiapas, Tabasco, Campeche, Yucatan and Quintana Roo, 432 works are being carried out in 127 localities in 34 municipalities in these states.

The works consist of the construction of streets and roads, promotion of beekeeping and farming activities, and improvement of public and recreational spaces.

Javier May Rodríguez, General Director of the Fondo Nacional de Fomento al Turismo (Fonatur), informed that these works are based on the electric network, harvesting roads and hydraulic, educational, health, ejido and cultural works.

And he affirmed that these works are based on an “absolutely” democratic scheme where the participation of the communities is very important, since they are the ones who decide the works they require according to their priorities.

In Chiapas, the Integral Development Plan includes 26 works and actions, such as educational and health infrastructure, streets and roads. In Tabasco, 31 works are being carried out, such as streets and roads, as well as hydraulic infrastructure and harvest roads.

In Campeche there are 147 works and actions: streets, roads, improvement of public and recreational spaces, and harvest roads. In Yucatán there are 210 works, such as streets and roads, public and recreational spaces, electrification and promotion of productivity.

Fonatur has received 83 requests for Internet access along the Mayan Train route, of which 48 have already been attended with the installation of the service in 61 locations in 18 municipalities, mainly in schools; 35 are in process.

Section 7 of the Mayan Train already has a definitive route

The National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH) said that Section 7 of the Mayan Train already has a definitive route; it is the longest and passes through the shores of the Calakmul biosphere reserve.

According to information from the institute, two thirds of the land on this section has been advanced, but important excavation work is still being carried out with the support of the Secretary of National Defense (Sedena).

Since Section 7 goes from Calakmul to Escárcega, in Campeche, the route will allow the protection of all the vestiges, so they will be preserved in place.

Another important change that the Tren Maya project would bring about in Merida is that the land originally set aside for the Estadio Sostenible de Yucatan (ESY) would be used for the offices of this infrastructure.

On the other hand, the Cuban News Agency reported that Cuba began exporting rajon stone to Mexico for the train, with a first shipment of 25 thousand tons.

Facts:

On the Mayan Train route, four thousand 152 housing actions are being carried out, three thousand 800 of improvement and 352 are new units, delivered and ready to be inhabited by 253 families in Campeche, 71 in Tabasco, 22 in Yucatán and six in Quintana Roo.

TYT Newsroom