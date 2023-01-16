100 video surveillance cameras placed on Playa de Carmen vehicular bridge

One hundred video surveillance cameras were placed on the vehicular bridge located at Avenida Juárez, Constituyentes, and Villas del Sol, which will be connected to the Control, Command, Communication, Computing and Quality Center (C5 ) and local monitoring and surveillance (C2), reported the head of the Ministry of Public Safety and Transit, Raúl Tassinari.

(THE RIVIERA MAYA TIMES).- The surveillance cameras will have high-tech features such as facial recognition and license plate readers and are being placed in designated strategic places through a study carried out on the most recurring criminal acts.

“In a study that was carried out during the verification of all the events that have occurred and mainly the accidents registered on the bridges both in the rainy season and at dawn, as well as criminal acts committed on the same area,” he added.

“They have served a lot in many parts of the country, also in the world and that we are replicating here,” he reiterated.

The official stated that what are the famous flags or plate detector arches with facial recognition connected to C5 and C2 will also be placed.

“In addition to the bridge, there will be cameras on the main avenues such as Juárez, Constituyentes, and Villas del Sol, in this case, the progress is 78%. And a total of 148 cameras will be connected,” he pointed out.

Raúl Tassinari also indicated that new video surveillance cameras have been modernized and installed in the streets and beaches of the tourist area of ​​Playa del Carmen.

TYT Newsroom