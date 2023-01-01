1.2 million people expected at the Merida Carnival 2023

It is expected that the Carnival of Mérida will gather more than a million people in the parade and concerts

The City Council presented the Carnival of Mérida 2023 in Mexico City, which will have as an innovation the inclusion of a musical festival in its program of activities, and announced that the Carnival celebrations that will take place from February 15 to 22 will offer attendees different concerts on six musical stages.

The next edition of the Carnival will represent the reactivation of the artistic sector, since it is expected to receive approximately 1.2 million people who will represent an economic spill between 450 and 500 million pesos for the different sectors that participate.

Guest artists

The secretary of the Permanent Carnival Committee, Óscar Cambranes Basulto, pointed out that the musical festival will feature artists of the stature of Margarita, the Goddess of Cumbia; Gloria Trevi, Belinda, Edén Muñoz, Cañaveral, Joss Favela, Karol Sevilla and the Super Lamas, as well as an Electric Carnival Night and a Reggaeton Fest.

At the press conference it was announced that the concerts will begin on Sunday, February 4, during the coronation of the kings of the elderly, with motor disabilities and with intellectual disabilities, with the presentation of the queen of the tropical genre, Margarita the Goddess of Cumbia.

While on Saturday, February 11, after the coronation of the Kings of the Carnival of Mérida 2023, Gloria Trevi, the most important pop star in Latin America, will perform with her “Isla Divina” tour.

On Friday, February 17, in Ciudad Carnaval, emotions will be at their limit at the Mérida Stage with Electric Carnival Night, which promises an electrifying night with internationally renowned DJs.

On Saturday, February 18, at the Centro de Espectáculos Montejo, the Reggaetón Fest will take place with renowned singers of the urban genre such as Dalex, Chencho Corleone, and DJ Julian, whose ticket sales will be through www.boletea.com

On Sunday, February 19, at the Mérida Stage, the music festival will begin with Karol Sevilla, Mexican actress, singer, model and presenter, star of the children’s series “Soy Luna” on Disney Channel.

Subsequently, the singer-songwriter, candidate for a Latin Grammy in the regional Mexican genre and coach of La Voz México, Joss Favela, will perform. The night will close with the talent and beauty of Belinda, one of the most successful youth singers in Mexican pop.

On Tuesday, February 21, also at Escenario Mérida, the party will begin with Los Súper Lamas, a leading group in Mexican tropical music. The dance continues with one of the favorite groups in Mexico, the United States and Central America: Cañaveral. Finally, the Latin Grammy nominee for Best Regional Mexican Song, Edén Muñoz, will perform for the first time as a soloist in Mérida.

Actors, actresses and influencers such as Irina Baeva, Erika Buenfil, Poncho de Nigris, Lalo Brito, Jorge Blanco, Roxana Puente, Nashla Aguilar, Alan Navarro (ex CD9), Brenda will be present in the floats with days to be confirmed. Zambrano and Guty Carrera.

It should be noted that access to all shows, concerts, pavilions, as well as admission and parking, both in Pabellón Carnaval and in Ciudad Carnaval, are free, with the exception of the Reggaetón Fest. The Carnival of Mérida is also characterized for being the safest in the country and one of the five most important nationwide.

Events calendar

In addition, the Carnival of Mérida 2023 has the following calendar of activities: February 4, coronation of the kings for the elderly, with intellectual disabilities and with motor disabilities; February 5, coronation of children’s and youth kings; February 7, Cosplay contest; February 9, children’s and university comparsas contest; February 10, regional allegories contest; February 11, coronation of carnival kings; February 12, general comparsas contest; February 15, burning of bad humor, in the basement of the Municipal Palace.

As well as the parades: On February 16, the children’s parade, from Plaza Grande to Santa Lucía; and the others in Ciudad Carnaval: the 17th Friday of the Privateering; Fantasy Saturday 18; Bachata on Sunday 19; Regional Monday 20; and on the 21st of Battle Tuesday. While on February 22 will be the burial of Juan Carnaval, in the basement of the Municipal Palace.

TYT Newsroom