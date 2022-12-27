Yucatecans are asked NOT to drink so much alcohol this holiday season

With the arrival of Christmas and New Year’s celebrations, which are usually among the most anticipated by many families in the state, the Centro de Integración Juvenil (CIJ) in Yucatan urged adults to have a responsible and moderate consumption of alcohol during the next two weekends, as well as to maintain the position of 0 percent tolerance in adolescents and those under 18 years of age.
On the subject, the director of the CIJ, Víctor Roa Muñoz, pointed out that it is very common that during this month of December in particular, the purchase and consumption of alcoholic beverages increases considerably, due to the theme of gatherings, posadas with co-workers, friends, neighbors and, of course, the holidays.
However, he indicated that people should be aware and have a moderate consumption during these dates to avoid health complications or severe intoxications, since it is well known that many people tend to consume large amounts of these beverages during gatherings.
Minors should not consume alcohol
He also made a call to parents to be aware of their children and to have zero tolerance with the consumption of alcoholic beverages in people under 18 years of age, since in the long run they could have serious consequences.
The specialist emphasized that during this and next week the consumption of alcoholic beverages could even double, since a characteristic of this culture is that “people do not drink every day, but when they do drink, it is in large quantities of alcohol and that is when they have an explosive consumption“.
TYT Newsroom
