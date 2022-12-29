Yucatecan products reach the country through the Official Made in Yucatan Store

The Official Made in Yucatan Store in Mercado Libre promoted by the State Government has represented the incursion into e-commerce for large traditional companies such as Dondé or small cooperatives such as Beecheii, opening a channel for the agile distribution of Yucatecan products in the country.

This collective outlet coordinated by the Secretariat of Economic Development and Labor (Sefoet), was inaugurated in May 2019 and to date has sold more than 20 thousand local products online, being the Soles cookies of the Dondé company, the most demanded product of the store, which in turn figured this year in the first places in sales in the category of cookies in Mercado Libre.

This has been achieved thanks to the effort of the companies and the constant accompaniment provided to them during the present administration, benefiting them with more than 330 consultancies and the use of the appropriate digital marketing strategies with a duration of 700 man-hours, explained the Director of Commerce, Teresa Espinosa Atoche.

In the month of October, the iconic Soles and Globitos cookies ranked third and fifth, respectively as the best-selling products in Mercado Libre, in the cookie category. The former remain as the best-selling product in the Official Store.

This is an e-commerce modality of the Made in Yucatan initiative led by the State Government and the National Chamber of the Transformation Industry (Canacintra), to jointly promote manufacturing in our territory.

Currently this virtual store of Yucatecan products is made up of 110 companies and has an extensive catalog available in the categories of food and beverages; beauty and personal care; home, furniture and garden; clothing, bags and footwear; health and medical equipment; sports and fitness; industries and offices; animals and pets, and babies, among others, with more than 800 publications.

Some of the most innovative brands sold at the “Made in Yucatan” Official Store are Bowisa, natural sweetener Stevia in all its presentations (seedling, dehydrated and ground leaf); Ya’ax Vida, food supplements and vitamins; and Beecheii, products based on melipona beecheii honey, such as eye drops and soaps.

It is important to remember that the invitation to be part of this initiative is open to all companies in the state of Yucatan. They can send an email to comercio@yucatan.gob.mx to receive the necessary information and support from the Secretariat of Economic Development and Labor (Sefoet).

TYT Newsroom







