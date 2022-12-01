Yucatecan Henry Martin appreciates support and is congratulated for his historic World Cup goal

It was a day of contrasts and mixed feelings for Yucatecan striker Henry Martín. On the one hand, he achieved another milestone for Yucatecan soccer by becoming the first player from the state to score in a World Cup. On the other, the Mexican national team was eliminated from Qatar 2022 despite its 2-1 victory over Saudi Arabia.
As a result, the America striker shared a message of thanks on his social networks. “It hurts and it hurts a lot. We wanted more, we fought for more, but that’s soccer,” shared the former Venado.
“There is nothing left to do but thank our beautiful fans, they are the best. I love my country and experiencing this World Cup is the best thing that has ever happened to me. Scoring this goal was a unique feeling,” he added. “THANK YOU MEXICO!”
His performance earned him congratulations from Yucatán, such as that of Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal. “We fought until the end and we are left with the taste of the first Yucatecan goal in World Cups. Congratulations Henry Martin, as Yucatecans we feel very proud,” he posted.
Martín Mex played 2 games in the World Cup, being a starter in both, against Poland and Arabia. He did not play in the loss to Argentina.
TYT Newsroom
