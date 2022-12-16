Yucatecan gastronomic delights recognized in the Far East

The exquisiteness of Yucatecan gastronomy was the only one from Mexico present at the World Forum of Gastronomic Tourism of the World Tourism Organization (WTO), where the strong impulse given by Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal to local cuisine, based on sustainability and the endless culinary richness of the region, stood out.

During this important meeting of global relevance, which takes place from December 12 to 15 in the Prefecture of Nara, Japan, on behalf of the Governor, the head of the Secretariat of Tourism Development (Sefotur), Michelle Fridman, presented the successful initiatives implemented by Vila Dosal in Yucatan in this area.

Participating in the “Get inspired!” panel, in which knowledge was exchanged and projects were developed to promote good practices in this segment, Michelle Fridman indicated that half a year after initiating an intense campaign to promote gastronomic tourism as a vehicle for inclusive and transversal recovery, the UNWTO invited the entity as a success story and took advantage of this opportunity to generate alliances for the benefit of all Yucatecans.

In this context, the head of Sefotur presented the region’s wide range of culinary offerings to the main international powers in the industry, such as Spain, Italy and Japan, and commented that these actions confirm that, with this commitment to local flavors, we all win.

“We not only recovered and surpassed the indicators of our industry post pandemic, benefiting practically all tourism segments, but also supported thousands of producers, farmers, fishermen, cooks, brewers and many other economic actors, who make Yucatan an extraordinary destination,” she said before the Governor of Nara, Shogo Arai; the director of Eturia, a public company that promotes attractions and handicrafts, Fernando Honrado, and the head of management of this branch in the Azerbaijan Board for this industry, Sakina Asgarova.

Empowerment of women, promotion of young talents, advancement of cultural exchange, improvement of value for destinations and producers, reduction of food waste and good practices were other topics addressed during the conference, all focused on tourism.

It is worth remembering that, thanks to its diverse and authentic offer, through its “365 flavors of Yucatan” campaign, within the framework of the Year of Yucatecan Gastronomy, the state has demonstrated that it is currently the destination par excellence in southeastern Mexico in this area.

It also emphasizes the importance of carrying out actions for the sustainable development and promotion of tourism in the area, giving priority to the conservation and preservation of its natural and cultural wonders.

As part of the related initiatives, the entity will continue to emphasize responsible, long-term and inclusive work to benefit more people, which has consolidated it as a benchmark of how to make this a mechanism for change, in favor of the communities.

Yucatan has positioned itself as the choice of travelers, as a result of positive initiatives, being the safest in the Republic and its varied offer of archaeological sites, beaches, cenotes, haciendas, a cosmopolitan capital and, of course, extraordinary gastronomy, on par with the best in the world.

