Yucatecan families from the east part of the state enjoy the “Dinosaurs Expo”

Tizimín, Yucatán December 29, 2022.-Néstor Dzul Ortiz and his family, originally from the municipality of Dzitás, traveled to Tizimín to enjoy a unique experience by being among the more than 20 animatronic figures of the “Expo Dinosaurios” that for the first time comes to the east of the state by instructions from Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal to promote coexistence and healthy recreation, mainly boys and girls in these December holidays.

From very early Dzul Ortiz, his wife and son left their municipality to arrive on time and be able to enter this exhibition that is available at the Tizimileño fairgrounds from December 26 to January 15, 2023; and later it will be presented in the city of Valladolid from January 30 to February 15 and in Mérida, from March 3 to April 2.

“It is an excellent exhibition, very cool, in fact, we had planned to travel to the city of Mérida to see it, but when they came it was closer to us. Hopefully and soon they can reach more communities, because my son is fascinated, both he and we learned a lot ”, he highlighted.

Like Néstor, hundreds of families from eastern municipalities and communities came to Tizimín to learn about the Expo Dinosaurios, which takes a tour of the Mesozoic and Ice ages, where you can see dinosaurs such as the Ankylosaurus, Stegosaurus, Parasaurolophus, Amargasaurus, Iguanodon, Dilophosaurus, Spinosaurus, Pachycephalosaurus, Carnotaurus, Oviraptor, Tyrannosaurus Rex, Triceratops, Utahraptor, Brachiosaurus, and Pteranodon.

Also, aquatic species such as the liopleurodon and the ichthyosaur. From the Ice Age you can see the Smilodon or saber-toothed, the mammoth and the woolly rhinoceros.

Excited by the experience, Evelin Guadalupe Cuxim Dzul left, who came with her 2 and 3-year-old children, as well as her nephews who left very happy to learn a little about the history of their favorite characters.

“My children loved it, the truth is that being able to play paleontologists was a unique experience, we are glad that they bring this type of activity to Tizimileños, especially now with the fair, because people who come from other places can come to enjoy this and get out of the routine of the usual games,” he said.

This exhibition is held within the framework of the Expo Feria de Reyes de Tizimín 2022, so visitors will have one more option to enjoy with the family during this traditional festival.

In this unique experience, attendees will be able to be among figures with sound and robotic movements of more than 20 species, in a completely free tour from Monday to Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

It should be noted that this exhibition will allow visitors to take tours of rooms set with cutting-edge production, lighting, audiovisual projections and detailed settings, which will make them feel like they are walking among dinosaurs.

The tour contemplates the room of fossils or paleontology; then the time travel room, dinosaurs, the age of sailors and the age of ice. Later, attendees will be able to watch a movie and then enjoy the sandbox for the boys and girls to be paleontologists, as well as the virtual reality booth and toy area.

There are specialized, fun and entertaining guides, trained by experts in the field. They give an explanation of each of the exhibited dinosaurs, as well as curious facts about them.

Through the Dinosaurs Expo, the State Government will offer a memorable, interactive and educational experience, where you will learn about science in the company of dinosaurs.

TYT Newsroom







