Yucatecan businessmen continue to reinforce their confidence to invest and generate jobs in the state

Yucatecan businessmen contribute to continue driving the state’s economic growth and the generation of jobs, through the establishment of new investments such as the construction of the Hotel IOH Mérida Mid Center, the first of this brand of the Grupo Posadas chain, which was inaugurated today by Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal.

Vila Dosal and the owner of IOH Mérida Mid Center, José Antonio Loret de Mola, cut the inaugural ribbon of the space that generated 100 new jobs in its operation, as well as hundreds more indirect jobs during its construction, mainly for people from Mérida, Hunucmá, Kanasín, Umán and Yaxkukul.

In this sense, the Governor acknowledged that the fact that local businessmen are investing in Yucatan is a reflection that the conditions in the state are favorable, and with the 136 rooms in this complex, in addition to the 10,100 in the city of Merida and 15,700 throughout the state, shows that we are a place where the infrastructure exists to continue growing and hosting major events and new hotel concepts.

When giving an account of the state’s strategic projects, such as the construction of the Tren Maya, the Gran Parque de la Plancha and the Ie-tram, the first electric route in the entire south and southeast of the country, Vila Dosal emphasized that in Yucatan we are convinced that jobs are not generated by the government but by entrepreneurs who risk their capital, and it is up to the authorities to provide the facilities for there to be investment and legal certainty.

“And that is what we are doing here in Yucatan, working as a team with the three levels of government, we have a very good relationship with the federal government, with the 106 mayors, but especially with the private sector and civil society, because we are very clear about the part we have to play as a government to continue generating these jobs to improve the quality of life of the inhabitants,” he stressed.

Before the CEO of Grupo Posadas, José Carlos Azcárraga Andrade, Vila Dosal recalled that he also works hand in hand with companies to generate the human capital they need, according to the activity they are engaged in.

In his turn, Loret de Mola acknowledged that this project, which meets the conditions of inclusive, sustainable development, was only possible thanks to the teamwork of authorities and collaborators.

This new lodging alternative is located 15 minutes from the Historic Center, 20 minutes from Progreso and 25 minutes from Merida’s International Airport. It also has mobility options: towards the Prolongación Paseo de Montejo Avenue, the passage of 20 kilometers of bicycle lanes and 16 public transportation routes.

MID Center is a sustainable business center, with technologies that promote energy savings, with corporate offices, coworking, cafes, restaurants, and a variety of services.

In this sense, it was explained that it has 7 levels of Premium offices, parking with about 400 parking spaces, automated systems and technology that causes low energy consumption with Duo Vent glass and BRF equipment.

Two profitable floors dedicated to retail and services, 6 first floor offices, 3 mezzanine offices, terrace overlooking Prolongación Paseo de Montejo and Cámara de Comercio avenue and commercial screens.

It also has 136 rooms, an equipped gym, swimming pool and sundeck, meeting and event rooms, as well as pet friendly.

The director of Grupo Posadas, José Carlos Azcárraga Andrade, said that he expects to create at least 12 hotels of this type in the next three years in the state, in order to take advantage of the state’s competitive advantages and brand positioning.

TYT Newsroom







Comments

comments