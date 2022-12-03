Yucatan, the state with the second highest number of active Covid cases

Yucatan has the second highest number of active cases of Covid-19 in the country, according to the Epidemiological Surveillance System (Sinave).

Based on the weekly report from the federal agency, in one week there were 531 positive cases of this disease in the State, reaching 138,529 since the pandemic began in March 2020.

Federal health authorities report that there are 740 active cases of coronavirus in the state, 99 more than last week, a figure that places the state in second place nationally, only behind Mexico City, which has 1,921 active cases.

As for deaths, only one was registered in the previous week, according to the information, so Yucatan reports 7,144 deaths due to this cause.

Recently, researchers from the UNAM reported the presence of a subvariant of Omicron, known as “Xibalba”, which could be the cause of the increase in Covid-19 cases in Yucatan, for which reason the surveillance of its propagation is being maintained.

